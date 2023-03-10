Hyderabad, Mar 10 (PTI) A day ahead of his daughter and party MLC K Kavitha's scheduled appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in the national capital in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday vowed to repel the BJP's alleged harassment of party leaders using Central agencies.

Addressing a joint meeting of BRS MPs, MLAs and other leaders, he alleged the BJP was harassing state ministers, party MPs and others with false allegations.

"Our struggle will continue till BJP is ousted from (power) in the country," BRS sources quoted him as saying.

The saffron party was unable to digest the progress achieved in Telangana by BRS, Rao alleged.

Further, he said a 125 ft tall statue of BR Ambedkar would be unveiled on Ambedkar birth anniversary on April 14 .

On this occasion, a huge public meeting will be held at NTR Stadium in the city with Dalits participating in large numbers.

He said the new Secretariat building would be inaugurated on April 30, while the grand memorial being built here in memory of those who sacrificed their life for the sake of Telangana statehood demand would be inaugurated on June one.

As the state goes to the polls towards the end of this year, Rao instructed the public representatives to organise get-together events with party activists.

He suggested that the public representatives should meet people as much as possible.

Rao, who highlighted the progress achieved by the state in agriculture, power, irrigation and other sectors, gave several other suggestions to the party leaders.

He also asserted that there is no excuse for corruption in the implementation of pro-poor schemes. "This will affect the future of MLAs and be careful," he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, state minister K T Rama Rao, son of the Chief Minister, has left for Delhi ahead of Kavitha's appearance before the ED, BRS sources said.

