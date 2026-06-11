India News | Kedarnath Trek Tragedy: One Pilgrim Dead, Another Injured After Falling into Gorge

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], June 11 (ANI): One pilgrim died, and another sustained serious injuries after the two fell into a deep gorge while descending through a shortcut route on the Kedarnath trekking path in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), the incident occurred between Pole Numbers 337 and 340 on the Kedarnath pedestrian route when the two young pilgrims were descending via an unauthorised shortcut and slipped into a gorge.

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The DEOC said information about the accident was received on Wednesday, following which rescue teams were immediately mobilised to the spot.

Teams from the Sector Officer's office at Badi Lincholi, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), YMF personnel and the police rushed to the location and launched a rescue operation.

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During the operation, SDRF personnel rescued one of the injured pilgrims and shifted him to the Medical Relief Point (MRP) at Chhoti Lincholi for treatment.

The injured pilgrim was identified as Mohit (27), a resident of Gokulpuri in North-East Delhi. Medical examination revealed that he had suffered a fracture in his leg. After receiving initial treatment, he was referred to Gaurikund for advanced medical care, officials said.

The second pilgrim, identified as Priyanshu Shukla (27), a resident of Farrukhabad district in Uttar Pradesh, was rescued by YMF personnel and disaster management volunteers and taken to the Medical Relief Point at Bhimbali.

However, doctors declared him dead upon examination, according to officials.

The DEOC said the body of the deceased is being transported to Gaurikund and will subsequently be sent to the District Hospital in Rudraprayag for post-mortem examination and completion of legal formalities.

The Health Department is on high alert amid heavy rush during the Kedarnath Yatra in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand.

In other reported incidents, high altitude and challenging weather conditions led to several pilgrims falling ill, while others sustained injuries in accidents.

Critically ill and injured pilgrims are being airlifted from Kedarnath Dham to Phata and Guptkashi by helicopter, where they receive advanced medical treatment. In cases requiring specialised care, patients are also being transported from Rudraprayag headquarters to higher medical centres, including AIIMS, through air ambulance services. (ANI)

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