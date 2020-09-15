Aligarh, Sep 15 (PTI) AMU authorities on Tuesday said the university was keen on putting an end to the controversy over a piece of campus land originally owned by freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap.

Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor said the university has always held Raja Mahendra Pratap, an illustrious alumni of AMU, in high regard.

Also Read | Poco M2 First Online Sale Sees 1.3 Lakh Units Sold via Flipkart.

"The AMU VC has set up a committee of senior faculty members to resolve the matter in the light of certain positive developments in Monday's meeting of the AMU executive council," AMU spokesperson Shafay Kidwai said.

Raja Mahendra Pratap's descendants had declared five years ago that they would like to take back the plot on which the AMU City High School is built following which some BJP leaders demanded that the university should be renamed after him, leading to a controversy.

Also Read | Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme of Rs 50 Lakh for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19 Extended for 6 Months.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)