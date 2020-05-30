India News | Keeping UPCC Chief Unnecessarily in Jail Exposes Anti-poor Mindset of UP Govt: Rahul

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over Congress state chief Ajay Kumar Lallu's arrest, saying that keeping him unnecessarily in jail exposes the anti-poor mindset of the Yogi Adityanath dispensation.

Lallu was arrested on May 20 on allegations that he provided false documents regarding buses for ferrying migrant workers back to Uttar Pradesh during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

"I have seen the struggle of UPCC President Shri Ajay Kumar Lallu Ji closely. He was active night and day to help the needy at the time of a disaster," Gandhi tweeted.

"The UP government is doing injustice to him by suppressing his public service. Keeping him unnecessarily in jail exposes the anti-poor mindset of the government," the former Congress chief said.

A special court on Saturday adjourned the hearing on Lallu's bail plea till June 1 after the prosecution submitted that the investigation was ongoing.

