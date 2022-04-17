New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Criticising Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the Jahangirpuri violence, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Anil Chaudhary on Sunday called him an 'irresponsible leader' who is 'not acting' promptly to maintain peace and harmony in the national capital.

"Arvind Kejriwal is just playing the blame game. Why was security not provided when a procession was going? It is the responsibility of the Delhi government and the Central government. Delhi has been a model of peace and unity. Shiela ji handled such incidents well but Arvind Kejriwal is not acting", said Anil Chaudhary.

Further attacking CM Arvind Kejriwal, he added, "This is a statement from an irresponsible leader. When Congress was in power, Shiela ji stood for the people and maintained peace and harmony. This is not the time for blame game but to maintain brotherhood."

Arvind Kejriwal has appealed for peace. "I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country can not progress without it. The central government has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital. Appeal to people to maintain peace. "The country cannot progress without peace, all people have to maintain peace, law and order. If needed, there is an agency, there is the police, whose responsibility is there," Kejriwal said.

Chaudhary requested the police to act proactively as Eid is near. "He further added, "This is unfortunate and people have not yet recovered from the Northeast Delhi riots. Government should take notice of this. For the past few days, many festivals are taking place and miscreants are acting as well. Steps were taken to provide security when the procession was taking place."

When asked about Anurag Thankur's stand on Kejriwal "not taking Delhi's responsibility", Chaudhary said, "People like Anurag Thakur should also question Home Minister Amit Shah and the Delhi police commissioner about the incident. Government should use their power and stop violence at any cost. This is failure of both the Delhi Government and the Central Government."

Clashes broke out between two groups after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital on Saturday evening during a procession on Saturday. Some people, including two policemen, have been injured. Delhi police have deployed heavy security in the area.

In a joint statement, the leaders including Congress, Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI(M), DMK, and RJD among others condemned the incidents of violence across several states and expressed their "deep" concern. They also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been silent on the issue and said that he has "failed to speak against the words and actions of those who propagate bigotry and those who, by their words and actions, incite and provoke our society."

The appeal came amidst reports of communal clashes from states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat among others. (ANI)

