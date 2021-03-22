Chandigarh [Punjab], March 22 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP Punjab unit Convener Bhagwant Mann were "hand in glove" with the BJP led Centre and that Mann had given his assent to the implementation of the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 in a meeting of the parliamentary Standing Committee on Food and Consumer Affairs with AAP chief's approval.

In a statement here, former minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said Kejriwal should have apologised to the farmers for the 'sin' committed by Mann during the AAP public function at Baghapurana on Sunday. "The very fact that he did not do so proves that Kejriwal sold off the interests of farmers to the BJP led central government."

Stating that the actions of the AAP leadership had irrefutably proved that both Kejriwal and Mann were partners in crime in the conspiracy against the farming community, Dr Cheema said it was also now clear that Bhagwant Mann indulged in this "devious act" with the approval of the Delhi Chief Minister. "AAP has struck a deal with the centre at the cost of the welfare of the farmers of the country. It stands thoroughly exposed."

Asserting that earlier also Mann had obliged the BJP government on the same issue, Cheema said Mann had walked out from the Lok Sabha when the Essential Commodities Act was tabled for amendment.

"At that time Mann made a false claim that the Bill was not put to vote. Now he has supported the same Act which proves that he is mixed up with corporate houses and did all this purposely to benefit them as well as the central government," Cheema said.

The former minister also urged the youth not to be misled by Kejriwal's promise to fulfill the commitments made by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh by giving them government jobs if the AAP government comes to power in the state. (ANI)

