New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met with President Droupadi Murmu and congratulated her on assuming office.

"Called on Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Congratulated her on assuming office as the 15th President of India," he said in a tweet.

In a tweet, the President's office said: "Chief Minister of NCT of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also met with Murmu at the Rashtrapathi Bhawan.

