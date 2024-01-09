Narmada (Gujarat) [India], January 9 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal declared MLA Chaitar Vasava, a tribal leader who is currently in jail, as the candidate from Bharuch parliamentary constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Kejriwal said that if Chaitar Vasava's bail is rejected, the party would fight the Lok Sabha polls on his behalf.

The Delhi CM and his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, met with jailed MLA Chaitar Vasava in Bharuch.

"We met Chaitar Vasava and his wife and they are doing fine. There is a lot of anger in the tribal community in Gujarat, " Kejriwal said.

Vasava, a tribal leader and an MLA from the Dediapada assembly of Bharuch, has been serving jail terms for the last two months. A local court in Dediapada in Narmada district on December 18 sent Chaitar to judicial custody at the end of the three-day police remand in the case of alleged extortion and assault of forest officials.

"The public will throw out the BJP from the state. We are trying for his bail soon. If he remains jailed, the party will fight on his behalf," CM Kejriwal said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) named Chaitar Vasava, who is currently in jail, as the party's candidate from Gujarat's Bharuch for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

While addressing a rally at Netramg in Bharuch district along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal accused the BJP of being against the tribals.

The Aam Aadmi Party has started the Lok Sabha election campaign by organising a public rally in Bharuch.

Kejriwal, while addressing the rally, appealed to the people to ensure the victory of Chaitra Vasava in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Delhi CM has already skipped three summons by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the excise policy case. Kejriwal has accused the BJP-led Centre of indulging in 'political vendetta' and using central agencies at its disposal to hound and harass opposition leaders. (ANI)

