CM Kejriwal gives approval to the roll-out of the Deshbhakti Curriculum to be taught in Delhi government schools

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Delhi Government on Saturday initiated the rollout of the Deshbhakti Curriculum which will be taught to students in government schools of Delhi.

The Deshbhakti Curriculum is in line with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vision of helping students become true patriots. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presented the curriculum to Chief Minister.

Kejriwal on receiving the curriculum said, "When we started working on this Curriculum 2 years ago, we did not know how it would be. It is a dynamic and constantly evolving process."

Sisodia while talking said, "The government seeks to combine patriotism with the guidance of teaching and learning in Delhi Government schools.

"While we keep our anecdotal experiences in mind we have to objectively assess if patriotic feelings are actually being instilled in the minds of children. Desh bhakti Curriculum will be launched in schools of Delhi to instill patriotism in young minds," said Kejriwal.

The Deshbhakti Curriculum Framework draws three primary goals that are Knowledge, Values, and Behavior. (ANI)

