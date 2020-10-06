New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inspected centre where a solution to turn stubble into manure is being prepared at Najafgarh.

The Chief Minister interacted with farmers and scientists at the centre.

"In Delhi, farmers will no longer need to burn stubble. To convert stubble into fertilizer using bio-decomposer technology, Delhi government has started preparing solution on a large scale. Inspected the centre at Najafgarh and spoke to the scientists and farmers of Pusa Institute present there," Kejriwal tweeted.

Recently, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that all the states will conduct the trials of a decomposer, developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Pusa Institute to deal with the issue of stubble burning.

"ICAR-Pusa institute has conducted research for a decomposer. The trial of which will be conducted in several states this year, we are expecting less stubble will be burnt this year," Javadekar said. (ANI)

