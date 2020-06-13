India News | Kejriwal Keeping Distance from People, Harsh Vardhan Visited Hospitals, Quarantine Centres: Smriti Irani

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday addressed the virtual rally of Delhi workers and took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that he was keeping a distance from people while Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had visited hospitals and quarantine centres to boost the fight against coronavirus.

With Delhi BJP leaders accusing Kejriwal government of "lacking vision and capability" to deal with the pandemic, Irani also took dig at the AAP government.

"As Delhi BJP president has mentioned that CM did not go out of four walls, it is a proud moment for us that country's Health Minister and Delhi MP Dr Harsh Vardhan has visited hospitals and quarantine centres," she said.

She also referred to problems faced by people in Delhi.

"My heart goes out to those who queue up to get their members cremated in Delhi's Nigambodh ghat. I would want to assure people on behalf of my organisation that we will come out to help you," said Irani.

Delhi BJP leaders have accused the AAP government of hiding actual figures of COVID-19 deaths in the national capital due to coronavirus and reducing tests when cases were rising.

She urged BJP workers to devote themselves to the service of people.

Irani also referred to Modi government's decisions such as the law against triple talaq and abrogation of Article 370 and 35A and the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya dispute.

"We had to bear the sarcastic statements on the issue of temple construction but we were patient as we knew that the issue was pending in court. The Prime Minister has said that his religion is the constitution and the court gave us a solution. The social harmony remained intact due to (cooperation of) people," she said.

Irani said every person needs to be a warrior in the fight against coronavirus. "This is what PM Modi appealed to the nation," she said.

She also referred to Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help various sections deal with the challenge posed by COVID-19.

"It was a reflection of PM's pledge of serving the nation when he bowed down on the entrance of Parliament," she said.

Irani said some of the schemes that have benefited the poor during the coronavirus crisis were conceptualised in 2014 and referred to the initiative for opening Jan-Dhan accounts.

The Union minister also talked efforts made by the government to send stranded migrant workers to their homes through Shramik Special trains and bringing stranded Indian nationals from abroad through Vande Bharat Mission.

She said BJP workers had provided food to over 11 crore people during coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

