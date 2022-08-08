New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The BJP on Monday slammed AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his freebies remark, saying he has lost credibility among the people and was trying to become a "hero" by promising "revadis" (sweets) during elections.

Kejriwal lacks the "farsightedness and clarity of thought" required of a politician and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged as a "synonym of corruption", BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged in a press conference.

He alleged that the performance of the Kejriwal government in the last 8.5 years was "zero", yet he "wanted to become a hero by promising freebies".

"The people of the country are saying that Arvind Kejriwal has done no work on the ground but wants to become a hero by distributing 'revadis' (sweets).

"His credibility among the people has become zero because he promises everything free during elections and looks to the Centre for help when the time comes to fulfil those promises," Bhatia said.

Kejriwal, in a press conference earlier, alleged that an atmosphere is being created against free welfare services of the government such as education, healthcare and electricity supply by terming them freebies. He demanded the government make these basic facilities free in the country.

He also said that those terming free services like health and education “freebies” had waived Rs 10 lakh crore loan of their friends.

He took a dig at both the Congress and the BJP, alleging while one was furthering "Parivarwad (dynastic politics)" the other was involved in "'Dostwad' by waiving loan of its friends".

Bhatia hit back at Kejriwal, saying, "As far as the BJP and its government at the Centre are concerned, our friends are the farmers, youth and those left behind due to corruption of Congress and AAP."

"On the other hand, Kejriwal's friends are Satyendar Jain who is in jail on corruption charges and Manish Sisodia who is involved in an excise scam in Delhi," he alleged.

Kejriwal had earlier asserted that he will not join politics but not only did he enter it but also enjoyed government house, vehicle, and police security that he had denied earlier, Bhatia said.

"He has also demanded that healthcare should be free for everyone. But ask him why he did not implement in Delhi the Ayushman Bharat scheme, under which over 50 crore people have received free treatment in the country," the BJP spokesperson said.

He said, "A chief minister needs to provide good education and healthcare facilities and employment to the people. He also needs to keep in mind the financial condition of his government."

Bhatia alleged that Kejriwal's politics was based on "lies and false promises" and his "unsuccessful model" entailed making promises during an election but failing to fulfil them after victory.

He asked whether Kejriwal kept the promise of providing Rs 1,000 to women in Punjab where the AAP has formed government.

Kejriwal had promised 500 new schools, 20 new colleges, 15 lakh CCTV cameras, 5,000 new buses, 8 lakh new jobs, free wifi, European-standard roads and clean drinking water. But has any of these been done despite 8.5 years of AAP government, Bhatia posed.

