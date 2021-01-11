New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday slammed his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath over the throwing of ink at AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in Uttar Pradesh.

"Yogiji, my MLA Somnath Bharti ji was going to visit a government school of yours. Ink was thrown at him and he was arrested also. Are your schools so bad? If someone goes to see your schools, then why are you so scared? Improve the schools and if you don't know how to do it, then ask Manish Sisodia," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi and shared a news clip regarding the ink thrown on the AAP MLA.

"Yogi Adityanath ji, children of UP students in schools which you are ashamed of showing. You are destroying the future of crores of children of UP," he added.

Ink was splattered by a man on Somnath Bharti, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Delhi's Malviya Nagar, in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)