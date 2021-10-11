New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections in 2022, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Punjab's Jalandhar on Tuesday, AAP leader Raghav Chadha informed on Monday.

Chadha further informed that the AAP national convenor will be visiting Devi Talab Mandir to offer prayers for Punjab's prosperity.

The Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held next year.

