Chandigarh, Oct 12 (PTI) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday visited the home of former Punjab minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan in Gurdaspur district and offered condolences to the leader's family on his death.

The AAP national convener had landed at the Amritsar airport, from where he went to Sekhwan's native village in Gurdaspur.

Sekhwan had passed away on October 6 after prolonged illness.

He had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on August 26 when Kejriwal visited his house.

Before joining AAP, Sekhwan was a senior vice-president of the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Sekhwan had remained a minister in the Parkash Singh Badal-led government in 1997.

He again became a minister in 2009 in the Akali government.

Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit of the state, was accompanied by party leaders Raghav Chadha, Jarnail Singh and Bhagwant Mann.

Kejriwal will also go to the Devi Talab temple in Jalandhar district to offer prayers.

“During the holy festival of Navratras, Arvind Kejriwal will pray for peace, love, mutual brotherhood and a prosperous Punjab,” Chadha had said on Monday.

The Delhi CM is also expected to meet traders in Jalandhar on Wednesday.

