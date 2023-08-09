New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi for their support in rejecting and voting against the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

"I write to you expressing gratitude on behalf of the 2 crore people of Delhi for your party's support in rejecting and voting against the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023," the Delhi CM wrote in a letter to Kharge and Gandhi.

Also Read | Tushar Gandhi Detained: 81 Years After Quit India Movement, Mumbai Police Detain Mahatma Gandhi’s Lone Descendant.

"I would like to place on record the heartfelt appreciation for championing the rights of the people of Delhi inside as well as outside the Parliament. I am certain that your unflinching loyalty towards the principle of our Constitution will be remembers for decades," Kejriwal said.

He further said “we look forward to your continued support in the fight against forces that are undermining the Constitution.”

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Speech in Lok Sabha Today: Congress Leader to Speak on No-Confidence Motion Against Modi Govt at 12 Noon.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed on August 7, replacing an ordinance promulgated by the Centre for handling the transfers and postings of officials in the Delhi government.

The Upper House on Monday passed the Bill that empowers Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to control Group A services in Delhi including on matters relating to appointments, transfers and postings. The bill was passed after a division in which 131 MPs voted in favour of the legislation and 102 against it.

Home Minister Amit Shah defended the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, saying the proposed legislation is aimed at providing effective and corruption-free governance in the national capital.

During the debate on the bill in the Rajya Sabha, former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in his maiden debate said that the legislature is “perfectly, legitimately valid” and that if any member disagrees, his conscience must be left free. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)