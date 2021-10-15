New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Slamming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the Chhath Puja issue, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Alka Gurjar on Thursday said the former's "appeasement politics stands exposed" as he denied permission for the celebration of the festival.

Speaking to ANI, Gurjar said, "When other festivals are being celebrated while following COVID protocol, then why the permission for Chhath puja has been denied. Denying permission for puja has exposed his (Arvind Kejriwal) appeasement politics."

Asked about Kejriwal's lauding Delhi government model during his recent visit to Punjab, Gurjar said, "His self-certification is funny. There are cases registered in CBI...Jal board scam is there. His government is of advertisement. He had a civil defence force and they have not been paid for the past six months."

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday requesting him to permit Chhath Puja in Delhi.

"For the last three months, the Covid-19 situation is under control in Delhi. I believe, that we should allow the festival of Chhath Puja to be conducted with Covid-19 protocols in place," Kejriwal said in the letter.

The letter comes at a time when the state opposition BJP is demanding the festival be allowed. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday held a protest outside CM Arvind Kejriwal's official residence demanding permission for Chhath Puja in Delhi.

Earlier on September 30, the Delhi government stated the Chhath puja celebration shall not be allowed in public places, public grounds, riverbanks, and temples citing the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital.

An order issued by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) advised the public to celebrate Chhath puja at their homes.

According to the DDMA, Durga Puja and Ramlila can be organised in Delhi this year under certain conditions, but the public event of Chhath Puja has been banned.

"Nowhere in Delhi can Chhath Puja be organised in public in groups on the banks of a river or pond or in parks," stated the DDMA. (ANI)

