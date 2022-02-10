Chandigarh [India], February 10 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife and daughter will lend their weight to the election campaign of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab. They will be visiting the state on Friday to support AAP on the campaign trails.

AAP has been campaigning extensively in Punjab, promising the people with the developmental agenda if the party is voted to power in the state.

As per information received by AAP, the party chief's wife Sunita Kejriwal and daughter Harshita Kejriwal will seek votes for chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann in the Dhuri Assembly seat.

Mann is in the electoral fray from Dhuri Assembly constituency in the Sangrur district.

In addition, Kejriwal's family will also participate in a program called "women's dialogue" in the Dhuri Assembly seat and will campaign for the party with Mann's mother and sister.

Notably, Punjab is the second place after Delhi where Kejriwal's wife and daughter will campaign for the polls. Kejriwal is also likely to join Punjab poll campaigns after Goa.

The party has also been holding election campaigns in four other poll-bound states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal is also on a two-day visit to Goa, beginning today, and will address a public meeting in the state, while Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other senior leaders of AAP are busy with campaigns in Uttarakhand.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 while the voting will take place in Goa, and Uttarakhand on February 14.

However, the election campaign for the first phase of assembly polls in western Uttar Pradesh ended on Tuesday evening. The polling for the first phase of UP elections is underway today.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7.

The counting of votes in all the poll-bound states will take place on March 10. (ANI)

