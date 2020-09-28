Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 28 (ANI): Jharkhand BJP has once again raised the issue of alleged misuse of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) director's bungalow where RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is undergoing medical treatment.

According to the BJP, jail manual is not being followed at all and jail authorities too are not taking any action.

Also Read | Mobile Phones Allowed Only For Route Navigation While Driving Vehicles; Road Transport Ministry Amends Central Motor Vehicle Rules.

Addressing the media here at BJP state's headquarters, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said, "According to High Court's order he (Lalu) is in custody as a convict and whatever places he is being taken for certain reasons, the place will be treated as jail. But jail authorities are saying that Lalu Yadav is now at RIMS, so it's district administration's responsibility to ensure rules. This is clearly a misinterpretation of HC ruling."

"On the other hand CM and health minister are meeting him without following rules. This shows how Jharkhand government is itself flouting jail manual. Lalu Yadav should immediately be shifted to Hotwar jail," he said.

Also Read | BMC Collected Over Rs 52 Lakh Fine for Violation of Face Masks Norms Since April 2020.

Meanwhile, Birendra Bhushan, Jail Inspector General said that Kelly's bungalow (RIMS director's bungalow) has been declared as special ward by RIMS authority.

He said that it is totally up to the hospital authority to treat at any ward according to need.

"We have not declared it as a jail ward. There's a proper procedure to declare any place or premises as jail. Home department takes the decision regarding this. It is totally up to the hospital authority to treat at any ward according to need. When a person is shifted to the hospital from jail, he or she comes under the said hospital and police custody. We are studying the allegation made," he said.

While countering BJP allegations, Congress is saying that Lalu Yadav is still very relevant in Bihar politics and public is going to reject BJP this is why they (BJP) are making such statements.

"BJP leaders are having Lalu phobia. Being disrespectful to their elders and veterans is not new for BJP. Importance of Lalu Prasad Yadav in Bihar politics is very prominent, and also grand alliance is going to succeed. Voters of Bihar will give defeat them. BJP is fearing this and making such statements." said Congress spokesperson Alok Dubey. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)