New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the students, staff, supporting staff and alumni of the Kendriya Vidyalaya on the occasion of its Diamond Jubilee on Friday and asserted the pivotal role they have played in shaping the future of the nation.

Taking to his social media handle on X, PM Modi posted, "Greetings to all students, staff, supporting staff and alumni of the Kendriya Vidyalaya family on their Diamond Jubilee! It is an occasion to celebrate and admire the remarkable achievements of this esteemed educational community."

The prime minister also stated that the Kendriya Vidyalayas have helped many students receive high-quality education and that their contribution to both academic performance and students' overall growth is incredibly admirable.

"Over the years, Kendriya Vidyalayas have played a pivotal role in shaping the future of our nation by providing quality education to several students. Their contribution to academic excellence and the holistic development of students is truly commendable," the prime minister posted further.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (Central School Organisation) is a system of central government schools in India that are instituted under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

As of April 2023, it has a total of 1,253 schools in India and three abroad in Kathmandu, Moscow and Tehran.

It is one of the world's largest chains of schools and it is also the largest chain of schools in India.

It is a non-profit organisation, and all its schools are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). (ANI)

