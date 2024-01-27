New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Amid political uncertainty in Bihar and speculation that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could again join hands with BJP, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday.

Chirag Paswan said he kept "his concerns over Bihar" before the BJP leaders in the meeting held at the residence of Amit Shah.

"It was important to know what is happening in Bihar today. On this issue, I held a meeting with Amit Shah and JP Nadda ji today. I have kept my concerns before them over Bihar. They have given assurance on various issues. The situation is very positive regarding the alliance. In the coming days, the situation will become more clear, and after that, our party will take a stand. We are a part of NDA today," he told reporters.

Chirag Paswan and Nitish Kumar have slammed each other in the past.

After the Bihar assembly polls held in 2020, in which JD-U could win 43 seats in alliance with BJP, Nitish Kumar had taken potshots at Chirag Paswan for putting up candidates against his party nominees.

"Some people tried to spread confusion; they also succeeded in doing so," Nitish Kumar had said.

Asked about the Bihar political situation on Saturday, Chirag Paswan said, "Everything will be known in some time".

Amid political speculation in Bihar, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that he will get proper information once he reaches Delhi and "those interested in saving democracy will not change their minds and will stay with us".

Kharge, who was in Kalaburagi in Karnataka, said he will have full information when he reaches Delhi.

"I wrote a letter and tried to talk with them... What they have in mind is not clear. I am travelling to Dehradun tomorrow, then move to Delhi, otherwise, it creates confusion. Let us see what will happen," Kharge told reporters.

Kharge said if the INDIA bloc alliance "has authentic information" he could inform and there is "hoax news" too.

"Let us see what will happen, our effort is to unite everyone. I have spoken with Mamata Banerjee, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Sitaram Yechury. If we unite, we will give a good fight, and the INDIA alliance will be a success. Those who are interested in saving democracy will not change their minds and will stay with us," he said. (ANI)

