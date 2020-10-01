Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 1 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday condemned the action of the police and the BJP government in UP for allegedly manhandling, detaining and preventing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from proceeding to meet a rape victim's family in that state.

"Rahul Gandhi has all the democratic right and constitutional freedom to go to Hathras. Preventing him from going to meet the victim's family was against all democratic principles.

This cannot be allowed by a democratic community and was highly condemnable," Vijayan said in a statement here. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by police afterthey were stopped on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida while walking towards Hathras to meet the family of a girl, who was gangraped.

Rahul Gandhi had fallen down in a scuffle with the police, who tried to prevent him and his supporters from proceeding on the Yamuna Expressway earlier in the day. Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy also criticised the manner in which the Uttar Pradesh police prevented Gandhi and party workers from proceeding to meet the victim's family.

The police act was "barbaric and anti-people", Chennithala said.

Preventing a national leader like Rahul Gandhi and attacking and pushing him down shows that the BJP government of Yogi Aditiyanath had no hesitation to go to any lengths, Chennithala said. Congress leaders took out a march here protesting the police action against Rahul Gandhi.

In Thrissur, Youth congress workers also marched to the AG's office to register their protest.

