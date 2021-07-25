Palakkad (Ker), Jul 25 (PTI) The Kerala police on Sunday registered a case against a hotel near here for allegedly violating COVID-19 health protocols and allowing Alathur MP and Congress leader Ramya Haridas and her co-party workers including a former MLA to sit inside the restaurant.

A video went viral on Sunday evening in which a youth was seen questioning the MP and her co-party workers, who were seen sitting inside a hotel at Chandra Nagar, near here.

"We have registered a case against the hotel for violating COVID-19 health protocols and allowing people inside the restaurant," police toldP T I.

The video showed the MP, former Congress MLA V T Balram and other Congress leaders of the district sitting around a table with a glass of water for each of them.

The youth was seen questioning the MP for violating COVID-19 health protocols to which the MP replied that she had ordered a parcel and was waiting for the same.

The youth pointed out that no one was allowed inside any restaurant in the state.

Later, another video also surfaced on social media showing her MP's co-party workers allegedly manhandling the youth who recorded the video.

Meanwhile, the MP told P T I that she went to get a parcel and the hotel staff allowed her to sit inside as she was unable to stand due to leg pain.

"I went to get a parcel. I have leg pain due to which I am unable to stand for longer duration. Since it rained and also took some time to get the parcel, I was allowed to sit inside due to my health condition," she said.

She also refused the allegation that her co-party workers roughed up the youth who took the video and said someone tried to grab her hand in the melee.

"We have been informed by the hospital authorities that the youth has been admitted there. We will take his statement soon and take necessary action," police said.

He is under treatment at the District hospital here, police added.PTI RRT SS

