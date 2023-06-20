Palakkad (Kerala) [India], June 20 (ANI): One person was killed and another five were injured after a fire broke out in a steel factory at Kerala's Kanjikode industrial area in Palakkad after an explosion in a furnace.

Rescue operations were underway, and now the fire is under control, according to Walayar Police

Further updates are awaited. (ANI)

