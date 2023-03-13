Kannur (Kerala) [India], March 13 (ANI): Two persons were injured after a bomb exploded here in Kerala's Kannur district, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place under the police station limits of Muzhakunn situated at Kakkayangad in Kannur district on sunday evening.

Also Read | Open-Air Bars in Madhya Pradesh Will Be Shut Down From April 1 2023, Says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"There was an explosion," a police official said, adding that the official confirmation can be disclosed only after the inspection of the scene.

According to police, Santosh and his wife Lasitha, sustained injuries in the explosion.

Also Read | Adani Group Fully Prepays Share-Backed Financing Aggregating to USD 2.15 Billion Before Timeline.

More details are awaited (ANI).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)