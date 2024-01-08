Kannur (Kerala) [India], January 8 (ANI): A 24-year-old boy lost his life by drowning in the sea at Chal beach in Kannur district's Azhikode on Sunday, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Munees, a resident of Eachur village in Kannur district.

As per the received information, the incident occurred when the deceased, along with his friend Thisal, went into the sea for a bath on Sunday morning. Both of them were pulled into the sea by the strong waves.

The two boys were rescued by lifeguards and taken to a private hospital.

However, Munees could not be saved and lost his life in the incident. (ANI)

