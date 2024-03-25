Kollam (Kerala) [India], March 25 (ANI): A five-year-old girl succumbed to injuries at a stampede during the 'Chamayavilakku' festival in Kottankulangara Devi temple in Kerala's Kollam district, authorities said on Monday.

The child died last night after a ceremonial chariot ran over her, after she slipped and fell from her father's arms amid the chaos.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Solapur Congress Candidate Praniti Shinde, BJP's Ram Satpute Kick-Off Poll Campaign With Barbed 'Open Letters'.

The child was rushed to the nearest hospital but could not be saved.

The young victim has been identified as Kshethra, the daughter of Rameshan and Jiji, who were accompanying her to the festival.

Also Read | Moscow Terror Attack: How the Deadliest Attack on Russian Soil in Years Unfolded Over the Weekend.

The Chavara police have registered a case for the unnatural death.

The child's body has been sent for a postmortem.

In November last year, four students were killed and around 60 students injured in a stampede at a festival at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in Kochi in the State. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)