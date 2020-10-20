Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 20 (PTI) Kerala on Tuesday reported 6,591 new COVID-19 cases and 24 related fatalities taking the overall tally in the state to 3,40,472 and the death toll to 1,206.

Of those found infected today, as many as 105 reached the state from other places while 5,717 contracted the disease through their close contacts, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a release.

"The sources of 707 infections are yet to be identified. Sixty-two health workers are also infected. Currently, there are 91,922 under treatment in the state. On Tuesday, the results of 7,375 people have turned negative taking the total number of those cured in the state to 2,60,243," she said.

Thrissur reported the highest number of positive cases with 896, followed by Kozhikode (806), Malappuram (786), Ernakulam (644), Alappuzha (592), Kollam (569), Kottayam (473), Thiruvananthapuram (470), Palakkad (403) and Kannur (400).

Currently, there are 2,82,219 people under observation in the state out of which 23,472 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

The state tested 53,901 samples in the last 24 hours.PTI RRT SS

