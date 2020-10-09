Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 (PTI) Kerala on Friday reported 9,250 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally of those affected in the state to 2,66,100 while 25 deaths pushed the toll to 955.

State Health Minister K K Shailaja said Kozhikode district reported the highest number of positive cases on Friday with 1,205 followedby Malappuram (1,174).

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: ECI Doubles Telecast Time Allotted to National, State Parties on Doordarshan, All India Radio Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Thiruvananthapuram reported 1,012 cases.

"Of those infected, 24 reached the state from abroad, 143 from other states and 8,215 contracted the disease through their contacts. The sources of 757 persons are yet to be identified. As many as 111 health workers were also infected," the Minister said in a release.

Also Read | MPSC Exam 2020 Postponed; CM Uddhav Thackeray to Hold Meeting to Announce Next Date For The Examination.

She also said the results of 8,048 samples were returned negative taking the total number of those cured in the state to 1,75,304.

"Currently, 91,756 people are under treatment in the state. At least 2,72,686 persons are under observation across the state out of which 28,425 are in isolation wards of various hospitals," Shailaja said.

The medical bulletin also said that the state had tested 68,321 samples in the last 24 hours.

Ernakulam has 911 cases whi;e; Alappuzha, Thrissur and Kollam have 793, 755 and 714 cases respectively.

The bulletin said Palakkad has reported 672 positive cases on Friday while Kannir reported 556 cases.

Kottayam has 552 cases, followed by Kasaragod (366), Pathanamthitta (290), Idukki (153) and Wayanad (127).

As many as 11 new hotspots were added and 38 removed from the list takingthe total number to 694.PTI RRT SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)