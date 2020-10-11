Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 11 (PTI): Kerala's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 2,87,202 with 9,347 fresh infections on Sunday as the toll crossed the 1,000 mark with 25 fatalities, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 61,629 samples were tested and specimens of 8,924 people returned negative, taking the total recoveries so far to 1,91,798 while 96,316 people are presently undergoing treatment, the Minister said in a press release.

As many as 105 health workers were among those who tested positive.

Three districts accounted for over 1,000 cases-- Malappuram (1,451) being the highest, followed by Ernakulam (1,228) and Kozhikode (1,219), while five districts accounted for over 500 cases.

The toll climbed to 1,003 with 25 fatalities, including a 13-year old boy.

Of the positive cases, 8,216 were infected through contact, 46 had come from abroad and 155 from other states.

At least 2,84,924 people are under observation in various districts-- 2,56,172 in home or institutional quarantine and 28,752 in hospitals.

So far 35,94,320 have been sent for testing.

Twelve new areas were added in the list of hotspots and 10 places removed.PTI UDSS

