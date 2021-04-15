Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 15 (ANI): Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar has tested COVID-19 positive for the second time.

He has been admitted to Thrissur Medical College but there are currently no health issues. His son Niranjan Krishna also tested positive.

Minister had earlier contracted COVID-19 on September 23 last year and had recovered from it.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was undergoing treatment for Covid at Kozhikode Medical College hospital got discharged after he recovered.

Pinarayi Vijayan had tested Covid positive on April 8 after the Kerala Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Kerala has reported 8,778 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. There are 58,245 active cases in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)