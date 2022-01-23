Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 23 (PTI) Kerala and Lakshadweep NCC contingent has achieved a historic feat in the ongoing Republic Day parade preparatory competitions held in Delhi as all six participants in the Best Cadet competition have won medals, including three gold.

The winners were selected from the 17 NCC directorates that took part in the competition from all over India, a defence ministry release said.

"All six participants in the Best Cadet (BC) competition have won medals with three of them winning the coveted Gold. Gold medal winners are felicitated by the Hon'ble PM himself. Out of six batons that the PM would be giving, three are from Kerala Directorate," the release said.

Cadet Madhav S of 28(K) Bn, Ottapalam (Sree Neelakanta Govt Sanskrit College, Pattambi) won the All-India Best Cadet Award with Gold Medal in the category of Senior Division (Army).

NC1 Kuruvilla K Ancheril of 7(K) Naval Unit NCC, Ernakulam (Sacred Heart College, Thevara) won the Gold Medal in the category of Senior Division (Navy) and Sgt. Kirti Yadav of 21(K) Bn. (St Teresa's College, Ernakulam) won the Gold Medal in the category of Senior Wing (Army).

"These three gold medal winners will receive the award from the Prime Minister on 28th Jan 2022 at New Delhi," the release said.

NC1 Meenakshi A Nair of 7(K) Naval Unit NCC (Sacred Heart College, Thevara) won the Silver Medal in the category of Senior Wing (Navy), LFC Arjun Venugopal of 3(K) Air Sqn NCC, Kochi (St Albert's College, Ernakulam) won the bronze medal in the category of Senior Division (Air) and C/Cpl M Akshitha of 1(K) Air Sqn NCC, Trivandrum (MG College, Tvpm) won the bronze medal in the category of Senior Wing (Air), it said.

