Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 15 (ANI): The Kerala government on Wednesday announced a "comprehensive, stakeholder-friendly" Caravan Tourism Policy, promising the visitors a safe, customized and closest-to-nature travel experience in the state.

It was informed that there will be two types of caravans. In one model, two guests shall be accommodated, while the other is for a family of four members.

"Eco-friendliness being a major feature of Caravan Tourism, preferably Bharat Stage VI compliant vehicles will be pressed into service. Assuring complete security of the guests, there will be IT-enabled real-time monitoring of caravans," said a press statement from the Department of Tourism, Kerala.

The government also said that caravan parks are to be developed in the private sector, public sector or in the joint sector.

"A caravan park will be a completely safe and secure zone offering hassle-free and stress-free environment to tourists, protected with necessary features like compound wall, adequate security and safety arrangements, patrolling and surveillance cameras," it said.

While unveiling the policy which offers attractive investment subsidy to Caravan operators, the state tourism minister, P A Mohamed Riyas said, "This marks a paradigm shift in almost three decades after the state made it big with houseboat tourism that provided a unique experience to visitors and positioned the state as a major global destination."

Highlighting the importance and significance of Caravan Tourism, the minister mentioned, "The policy envisages laying down the broad framework for the development and encouragement of Caravan Tourism in Kerala, predominantly in the private sector through incentivizing the purchase of caravans and for establishing caravan parks, chalking out the process and procedures for its operations and approvals."

The state's Additional Chief Secretary of Tourism, Dr Venu V said, "Caravan Tourism imparts an added thrust to the State's inclusive approach of leveraging the tourism potential of the entire state by bringing to attention many an unexplored spot side-by-side the promotion of established destinations. Every unexplored destination can be made accessible with the rollout of this meticulously drawn up policy." (ANI)

