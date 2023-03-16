Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 16 (PTI) The Kerala Assembly on Thursday witnessed uproarious scenes as the opposition UDF demanded immediate action against the marshals and ruling LDF legislators who had allegedly attacked their MLAs in the House complex, following which Speaker A N Shamseer hurriedly adjourned the session for the day.

As soon as Question Hour began, the opposition members started raising slogans demanding justice from the Speaker and sought action in the scuffle that broke out outside his office on Wednesday.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan made it clear that the opposition would cooperate with House proceedings only if action is taken against those who allegedly assaulted their members including women MLAs.

He also wanted the Speaker to protect the opposition's right to raise pressing issues of people under Rule 50 during the Zero Hour, which has been continuously denied in recent days.

Though the Speaker ensured a detailed ruling in this regard later, the opposition front was not ready to cooperate with the proceedings and trouped to the well of the House with placards and sloganeering.

As the noisy scenes continued, the Speaker dismissed the Question Hour, took up other businesses of the day in haste and adjourned the House for the day.

The Assembly complex had witnessed unprecedented scenes on Wednesday when a section of opposition UDF legislators who marched to the office of Speaker Shamseer, accusing him of being biased in the House, got into a scuffle with House marshals.

At least four Opposition MLAs and seven watch-and-ward staff who were injured in the exchange have sought treatment at various hospitals here, sources had said.

