Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram) [India], March 25 (ANI): The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed the Private Universities Bill, paving the way for private universities to operate in the state. The Bill, which underwent scrutiny by the Subject Committee, was met with heated debates and strong opposition concerns before being passed.

State Higher Education Minister R Bindu defended the Bill, stating that it was a progressive step for Kerala's education sector. She assured that strict regulations would be in place to maintain academic standards in private universities.

However, several amendments and concerns were raised by opposition parties, particularly regarding fee structures and admission policies. Though the opposition did not reject the Bill in principle, they expressed serious reservations.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) VD Satheesan pointed out concerns over how private universities would impact public universities and colleges.

"We do not oppose the Bill entirely, but we must analyse how it will affect public universities. The government must ensure that corporate education agencies, which have played a crucial role in Kerala's education sector, get the opportunity to establish private universities. At the same time, the state should prioritize public universities and ensure that private institutions do not operate without accountability," Satheesan stated.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala raised concerns about student migration from Kerala, questioning whether the new law would help curb this trend.

"Student migration is rampant in Kerala. Will this Bill help prevent it? We need a detailed study before implementing it. Simply converting existing private colleges into universities may not yield results. The government should explore the possibility of inviting global universities to set up campuses in the state. The current requirements of 10 acres of land and Rs 25 crore investment are high standards, but we need to assess if they are practical," Chennithala remarked.

While Congress leaders sought further scrutiny, Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) MLA K.K. Rema strongly opposed the Bill, calling for its complete withdrawal.

"This Bill promotes the commercialization of education. It will create a situation where only the wealthy can afford higher education. The same Left government that once opposed self-financing institutions is now pushing for private universities. This is a move to privatize education," Rema criticized.

Despite opposition concerns, Speaker A.N. Shamseer put the Bill to a voice vote, and it was passed in the Assembly.

The Bill will now require the Governor's approval before becoming law. (ANI)

