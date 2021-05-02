New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are leading in five seats each in early trends of counting of votes for Kerala Assembly.The counting of votes on 140 seats in the state has begun on Sunday at 8 am following the COVID-19 protocol. The Election Commission has made necessary arrangements for counting. The counting is taking place amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The polling in the state was held in a single phase on April 6.

The counting of votes began today for the high-stakes assembly polls in four states- Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the Union territory of Puducherry adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

The counting is done under the shadow of a raging coronavirus pandemic to elect their next governments.

The EC has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and safe counting in 822 Assembly constituencies in five States/UT and for by-polls in 4 parliamentary constituencies and 13 assembly constituencies across 13 states. (ANI)

