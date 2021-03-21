Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 21 (ANI): Two Bharatiya Janata Party candidates whose nomination papers were rejected by the polling officers yesterday have approached the Kerala High Court on Sunday.

The High Court Court will hold a special sitting at 2 pm today to hear the petitions.

BJP's Kannur district president N Haridas, the candidate from Thalassery constituency in Kannur district and Mahila Morcha State President Nivedida Subramanian, the candidate from Guruvayur in Thrissur has approached the high court.

The nomination papers filed by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates in Thalassery, Guruvayur and Devikulam in Idukki district were rejected by the respective polling officers.

The nomination of Haridas was rejected citing that there was no signature of BJP national president.

In Devikulam, the nomination papers of Dhanalakshmi, candidate of AIADMK, an alliance partner of NDA in Kerala was rejected.

CPI(M) had alleged that the rejection of the nomination of two senior leaders of BJP was part of a secret pact between BJP and Congress.

On the other hand, KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran in a statement alleged that nomination was rejected following the understanding between CPI(M) and BJP in the assembly polls.

The election for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

