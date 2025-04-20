Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 20 (ANI): Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday jumped into the ongoing controversy over remarks made by party MP Nishikant Dubey on Supreme Court and said that his stand mirrors that of Union Minister JP Nadda, who distanced the ruling party from such remarks while "completely rejecting" them.

"JP Nadda has already spoken about the issue. He is our National President, and what he tweeted yesterday reflects the official position of the BJP. That is also my position," Chandrashekhar told reporters here.

He was visiting the Lourdes Syro-Malabar Forane church in Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Easter, and his reaction comes after BJP MP Dubey alleged that the Supreme Court was "inciting religious wars" and questioned its authority, suggesting that the Parliament building should be closed if the apex court was to make laws.

Meanwhile, the BJP has "completely rejected" and distanced itself from the controversial remarks made by the party MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India.

The two MPs have also been asked to refrain from making such remarks.

In a post on X on Saturday, BJP National President JP Nadda said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party has nothing to do with the statements made by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the Chief Justice of the country. These are their personal statements, but the BJP neither agrees with nor supports such statements. The BJP completely rejects these statements."

Nadda added, "Bharatiya Janata Party has always respected the judiciary and gladly accepted its orders and suggestions because, as a party, we believe that all the courts of the country, including the Supreme Court, are an integral part of our democracy and are a strong pillar of the protection of the Constitution."

He further said that both MPs and others in the party have been instructed against making similar remarks in the future. "I have instructed both of them and everyone else not to make such statements," he wrote.

Earlier, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi strongly criticised BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's recent remarks against the Supreme Court, alleging that BJP members have become so radicalised that they are now threatening the judiciary with a religious war.

He further mocked the BJP, saying, "You people (BJP) are tube lights... threatening the court in such a way. Do you even know what Article 142 is? It was framed by BR Ambedkar," referencing the constitutional provision that empowers the Supreme Court to deliver complete justice in any matter before it. (ANI)

