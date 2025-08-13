Thrissur (Kerala) [India], August 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) workers engaged in a verbal dual sloganeering against each other in Thrissur, Kerala. CPI-M workers took out a protest march towards the office of Union Minister Suresh Gopi.

Police stopped the workers a few meters away from the office. There was a signboard of the Minister's office on the roadside. CPI-M activists poured black oil on the board. In response, the BJP took out a march towards the CPIM district office in Thrissur. CPIM workers gathered outside the office and tried to take out a match. Both sides started sloganeering at each other, and police intervened and stood in the middle.

According to the Thrissur city police Commissioner, a case has been registered against both CPI-M and BJP workers on charges of unlawful Assembly.

Following Rahul Gandhi's allegation about the fake voters list, both Congress and the Left Front (CPI and CPIM) have claimed that similar issues occurred in Thrissur as well. A case pertaining to the election in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat is pending before the High Court. (ANI)

