Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 8 (ANI): BJP leader and Kattakkada constituency candidate PK Krishna Das has accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) of unleashing violence across Kerala soon after the Assembly election.

"The Marxist party has attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in my constituency. They have thrown bombs towards the workers, destroyed campaigning materials and the police did not take any action against them," said the BJP leader.

Similarly, in Malabar region, more violence occurred. The murder of a Muslim League worker is unfortunate. But it was a big hit back to Mullapally Ramachandran, KPCC president who has openly sought the support of CPIM against the BJP, he added.

Krishna Das further said that begging votes from CPIM who had killed their workers shows the decline of the Congress party. After that CPIM killed United Democratic Front (UDF) worker. That means Congress leadership is sacrificing their workers' lives for a few votes.

"We strongly condemn CPIM's murder politics," he added here.

Political violence had occurred in many parts of the state during Assembly elections.

Soon after the election, a 21-year-old Indian Union Muslim League worker Mansoor was hacked to death in Panoor, Kannur district. His brother Muhazin (27) was also injured seriously and admitted to the hospital. His family and neighbours alleged that it was a planned attack by the CPIM.

The police have taken one left party worker into custody in connection with the incident.

In another incident, CPIM supporter Omana's house was attacked by BJP Yuvamorcha workers in Ambalathara, Kasargod district. Her husband and son were injured and filed a police complaint.

Yuva Morcha Kasargod district vice president Sreejith Parakkalayil was also hacked yesterday night. He was admitted to a private hospital in Mangalore. Therefore, the BJP alleges that CPM is behind the attack.

In another incident in Kayamkulam, in Alapuzha district, a group of Left Democratic Front (LDF) workers allegedly attacked two UDF workers with stones and sticks. The UDF workers sustained injuries.

Police registered case in the matter under sections 143,147,148,323,324,308 ,149 of Indian Penal Court.

While the Congress leaders alleged that it was a planned murder and police is inactive in the case. (ANI)

