Palakkad (Kerala) [India], August 21 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest march to the office of Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil on Wednesday, demanding his resignation.

This follows allegations by actress and model Rini Ann George, who accused the MLA and Congress leader of sending her offensive messages on multiple occasions and inviting her to a hotel.

George stated that when she threatened to inform his party, the leader challenged her to do so. She did not disclose the leader's name or party.

George claimed she had informed the party leadership about the incident, alleging that wives and daughters of several politicians had faced similar experiences with the leader.

She questioned, "I want to ask which woman these politicians who were unable to protect the women in their family will protect?".

She further alleged that despite her complaint, the leader continued to receive opportunities within the party.

George said she decided to speak out after seeing similar allegations by other women on social media, many of whom remained silent.

"I decided to speak as I saw recently on social media that many women have faced similar issues. None of these women are speaking a word about it. So I thought of speaking for all," she added.

At present, actress and model Rini Ann George has not submitted any complaints regarding this matter.

Rahul Mankoottathil currently serves as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Palakkad constituency and holds the position of President of the State Youth Congress.

Following the resignation of Shafi Parambil, who was elected to the Parliament, Mankoottathil won and was elected during the subsequent by-election. He has demonstrated a notable presence on social media platforms and actively participated in discussions across various channels. (ANI)

