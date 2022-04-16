Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 16 (ANI): As row prevailed over the death of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker in Palakkad, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Secretary, S Suresh, on Saturday said that the Kerala government should propose to ban the SDPI.

"Government of Kerala should propose to ban the SDPI terrorists. The law and order situation in Kerala is worst. It clearly shows that the police are unable to tackle this issue. They are inefficient to protect the law and order of Kerala. Because Pinarayi Vijayan is supporting the anti-national elements and the terrorists for the vote bank. So Pinarayi Vijayan should do something against these terrorist activities," he said.

Also Read | Jahangirpuri Violence: Amit Shah Speaks to Delhi Police Chief Rakesh Asthan After Stone Pelting, Clashes During Shobha Yatra.

Calling the incident unfortunate, he mentioned that the law and order situation in Kerala was the worst.

Suresh said," Today in Palakkad, former RSS Karyakarta Srinivasan was murdered by the SDPI goons. This SDPI, anti-national terrorists are growing here with the support of LDF and UDF, especially CPIM and Congress. These SDPI elements nowadays are the enemy of Kerala people and humanity also."

Also Read | BJP Activist Sai Ganesh, Who Attempted Suicide Two Days Ago, Dies in Hyderabad Hospital.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party Karnataka in charge Arun Singh condemned the incident and said," The situation in Kerala is very bad. Violence is everywhere in the state."

He also added that such incidents need to stop.

Earlier, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker named Sreenivasan was hacked to death in Palakkad. Investigations in the matter are underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)