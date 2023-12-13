Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 13 (ANI): BJP Yuva Morcha held a protest against the Kerala government over the Sabarimala mismanagement issue in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday.

Protestors were seen trying to cross over the barricades while police used water cannons in order to disperse them.

Ahead of this Sabarimala devotees block Pamba-Erumeli road, in protest against the heavy rush at Nilakkal, where allegedly visitors enroute to Sabarimala temple were made to wait for hours after police blocked vehicles. Women, children and the elderly were hit the hardest.

The BJP's Kerala unit in its statement said " The INDI Alliance and their state governments are actively persecuting Hindu believers in their relentless pursuit to eradicate our ancient faith. The scars are evident in Sabarimala Temple. BJP Kerala stands unwavering, committed to defending the rights and beliefs of devotees. BJP remains at the forefront of the battle, resolute in safeguarding Sanatana Dharma from those who seek to obliterate it."

The Congress which has also joined the criticism of the Pinarayi Vijayan government over the handling of devotees at the Sabrimala pilgrimage

"We demanded central forces to deal with the issue. Government has deployed more than 3,000 police personnel but unfortunately there are no sufficient police deployed in Sabarimala. Mismanagement has crossed limits and LDF government is not doing anything to help the devotees. Ayyappa devotees are returning without getting Dharshanam of Lord Ayyappa which has never happened in history of Sabarimala. Lack of transport facilities, lack of medical support, lack drinking water & food has been raised by many devotees" Leader of opposition VD Satheesan said.

While refuting the allegations, Travancore Devaswom Board president PS Prashanth on Tuesday refuted the Opposition United Democratic Front's (UDF) allegation that there are no basic amenities in Sabarimala temple. He termed the allegation politically motivated.

However, he admitted that due to the sudden surge of pilgrims last weekend, the security personnel could not handle the situation.

"We had seen a sudden surge in the Sabarimala pilgrimage over the weekend. Especially children of age 5-10 were also seen there. At this particular point we had seen a shift change in the police duty and with the sudden surge of pilgrims, they were unable to handle it. Currently, we have managed it," Prashanth said.

As controversy erupted and in response to the increased footfall of pilgrims at Sabarimala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed further coordinated efforts.

Steps should be taken to put in place concerted measures without causing inconvenience to the pilgrims, the Chief Minister said at the special Sabarimala review meeting held at Thekkady on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by state Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan, Forest Minister AK Saseendran, and Chief Secretary V Venu, along with Devaswam board president PS Prasanth, State Police head Sheikh Darvesh Sahib and district collectors who attended online.

In the first 19 days of the Mandalam season, 62,000 odd pilgrims visited Sabarimala. This number has steeply risen to 88,000 in the following four days since December 6. This sudden surge triggered the heavy rush at the hillock temple.

To plug the issue, the darshan timing has been extended for an hour. The Chief Minister has also suggested limiting the spot booking to emergency situations only. (ANI)

