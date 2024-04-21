Kasaragod (Kerala) [India], April 21 (ANI): Exuding confidence in her win, the BJP's candidate from the Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency, ML Ashwini, said that support for her party in Kerala is growing due to the developmental initiatives and welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

"Nowadays, the BJP is growing step by step in Kerala because PM Narendra Modi has brought a lot of developments in India, and the people of Kasaragod and Kerala are among the beneficiaries," Ashwini told ANI.

"After PM Modi became the Prime Minister, he brought drastic development in infrastructure. Not only infrastructure development, we have got some schemes also for the poor people," she said.

She said that people of the country are seeing the infrastructural development brought out by the BJP government at the Centre.

"We are seeing that development. You can say that highways have been converted into expressways. We got many medical colleges and universities, AIIMS," Ashwini said.

She claimed that in each and every house in the country, there are at least one person who is a beneficiary of a central government scheme.

However, she said that due to the failure of the Left government in Kerala, Kasaragod lagged in development.

"We don't have even basic infrastructural facilities in Kasaragod. We don't have multi-speciality hospital, good colleges, adequate water facilities here, developed stadiums. Kerala government has failed in every sectors," she said.

Polling for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala will take place on April 26. In Kasaragod, Ashwini is pitted against Congress's Rajmohan Unnithan, who is the sitting MP in the constituncy, and CPI (M)'s MV Balakrishnan.

The Kasaragod seat comprises seven Assembly segments- namely Manjeshwar, Kasaragod, Udma, Kanhangad, Trikaripur, Payyannur, Kalliasseri.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Rajmohan Unnithan won the seat with a margin of 40,438 votes. He got 474,961 votes with a vote share of 43.00 per cent and defeated KP Sathishchandran from CPI(M) who got 434,523 votes (39.50 per cent).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, P Karunakaran from CPI (M) won the seat and was polled 384,964 votes with a vote share of 39.48 per cent. (ANI)

