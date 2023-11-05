Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 5 (ANI): Kerala police have registered 54 cases across the state for spreading communally instigative messages on social media in connection with the multiple explosions that rocked Kochi's Kalamassery, the police said on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by the Kerala police, cases have been registered for spreading messages and news on social media in a manner that fosters religious hatred and destroys communal harmony.

The highest number of cases were registered in Malappuram district with 26 cases, while 10 cases have been registered in Ernakulam City, five each in Ernakulam Rural and Thiruvananthapuram City. There are two cases each in Thrissur City and Kottayam and one each in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, and Kozhikode rural.

The release further stated that during the course of the investigation, it has been found that many fake profiles have been spreading and sharing messages through various social media in ways that promote religious hatred.

"To initiate action against them social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and WhatsApp have been directed to find out the IP address used by them and hand over to police. Special teams working 24 hours a day have been appointed in the cyber cell division of all districts to track those who are spreading such messages and take further action," the release mentioned.

Following the blasts, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state police chief had given special instructions to keep a check on social media platforms against communally instigative contents and messages.

Based on this, cyber patrolling on social media, among other legal actions, is underway, the press release stated.

According to the police, preliminary investigation suggests that IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) were used to trigger the blasts. Following the incidents, Chief Minister Vijayan announced a 20-member probe team to investigate the matter.

Kochi Police had arrested Martin earlier on October 30, based on a self-made confession video posted on Facebook claiming responsibility for the blasts at the Zamra International Convention Centre in Kalamassery where over 2,000 followers of Jehovah's Witnesses, a Christian sect, had gathered for a prayer meeting on October 29. (ANI)

