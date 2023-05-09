Kochi ( Kerala) [India], May 9 ( ANI): Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, said the death of 22 persons in the boat tragedy at Tanur in Malappuram on Sunday was a cause for great sorrow.

In a message, the Cardinal said he joined the families, which had lost their dear members, in their moment of pain and offered prayers for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

He appealed to the authorities to take steps to ensure that such tragedies were not repeated.

"While the government and officials should take steps to prevent such tragedies in the future, the public should be ever on the alert," he said in his message.

Twenty-two people, including a police officer, were killed after an overloaded double-decker tourist boat capsized at Parappanangadi on Sunday.

The Kerala government on Monday ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident.

"A thorough judicial inquiry along with a meticulous investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Kerala Police will be conducted to bring those responsible for the Tanur boat accident to justice. An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the kin of each of the deceased," tweeted Chief Minister Vijayan.

"It needs to be seen whether the precautionary measures established after the suggestions of various investigations reports of similar tragedies are followed up here," the Chief Minister said in a Facebook post.

"It has been decided to conduct a judicial inquiry into the Tanur tragedy. It is envisaged that the judicial commission will also comprise technical experts to look into technical issues related to the boat," he added.

Meanwhile, Kerala Human Rights Commission registered a case in connection with the boat tragedy.

Malappuram district collector and district police chief and Port chief surveyor of Alappuzha have to submit a report to the Commission. (ANI)

