Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 30 (ANI): A businessman from Idukki has been booked by the state police for allegedly holding a roadshow in the district atop a luxury SUV, accompanied by trucks.

Kothamangalam Police and Motor Vehicles Department has booked Roy Kurian, an Idukki-based businessman for violation of COVID-19 protocols and disrupting traffic.

According to the state police, Roy held a roadshow in Kothamangalam town last week with his vehicles.

He sat on top of his Mercedes Benz car which was followed by 6 trucks. His vehicles including the SUV were seized and all 7 drivers were taken into custody. (ANI)

