Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 27 (PTI) Kerala on Thursday recorded 2,406 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths, taking the total number of those infected by the virus in the state to 66,760.

Addressing reporters after the daily COVID-19 evaluation meet, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "At least 2,067 people were cured in the state on Thursday."

With 10 more fatalities, the toll in the state rose to 267, he said.

Forty seven health workers were among those infected by the virus.

The state health department in a release said till now 43,761 people have been cured and currently, 22,673 are under treatment.

The state has also tested 37,873 samples in the last 24 hours.

Thiruvananthapuram reported 352 cases on Thursday, the highest in the state, followed by 238 in Kozhikode, 231 in Kasaragod, 230 in Malappuram, 195 from Palakkad and others.

Out of the 2,406 positive cases reported on Thursday, 59 came from abroad, 121 from other states, while 2,175 contracted the disease through local transmission.

However, sources of 193 are yet to be traced.

At least 1.93 lakh people are under observation in the state, out of which 18,412 are in isolation wards of various hospitals across the state.

While 14 regions were removed from the category of hot spot locations, 13 were added to the list taking the total number to 604.

