Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 1 (ANI): Amid heavy rains lashing parts of Kerala in the past few weeks and more predicted in the next four days, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday asked the people to be vigilant.

"As the India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains in the state for the next five days, people should be very vigilant," the Chief Minister said on Sunday.

Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts are experiencing heavy rains. Water levels in rivers are rising in many places. Many streams overflowed.

In a tragic incident, four tourists from Tamil Nadu got stuck in a torrent following heavy rains at Achankovil river in the Kollam district, after which one person died while the three others survived.

After a landslide occurred in Munnilav village in Meenachil taluk of the Kottayam district, Munnilav town was waterlogged and one person went missing in the landslide and was later rescued.

The vehicles got stuck on the other side of the road after a torrent got in the Kallar-Meenmutti waterfalls within the limits of Thiruvananthapuram Vithura Police Station. Two youths near Kallar in Vitura village got trapped on top of rocks and were rescued with the help of policemen from Vitura police station.

The police, fire brigade and other government agencies have been instructed to be alert. Rescue operations are underway at the accident sites. Four shutters of Neyyar Dam were raised. Ponmudi, Kallar and Mankayam tourist spots are closed.

Fishermen were advised not to go into the sea under any circumstances. People have been advised to evacuate from areas prone to landslides.

The chief minister requested everyone to be ready to strictly follow the warnings issued by the Disaster Management Authority at their respective times. (ANI)

