Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 24 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad on Friday and said that strong action would be taken against the accused.

Rahul Gandhi is a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad.

"There is freedom for democratic protests and expressing an opinion in our land. But going in the direction of attacks is the wrong tendency. The government will take strong action against the accused," Vijayan said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's office in Kainatty near Kalpetta in Wayanad was vandalized on Friday allegedly by the Students Federation of India (SFI) activists.

Indian Youth Congress, in a tweet, alleged that "goons held the flags of SFI" as they climbed the wall of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office and vandalized it.

A protest march of the SFI, the students' wing of ruling CPI(M), against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi turned violent as a group of protestors allegedly entered the Lok Sabha member's office and vandalized it.

The student organization was protesting against the creation of buffer zones around forests in the hilly areas of Kerala.

According to SC, wildlife sanctuaries and national parks should have a one-km buffer zone around them. This will affect the people of Rahul Gandhi's constituency in Wayanad and Malappuram districts.

"This happened in the presence of the Police. It's a clear conspiracy by CPM leadership. For the past five days, ED is questioning him after that I don't know why Kerala CPI(M) is going in the way of Narendra Modi to attack him. I think Sitaram Yehcury will take necessary action," said Congress leader KC Venugopal reacting to the vandalization of the party office.

"I think CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury will take necessary action," added Venugopal.

Congress MP for Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor shared a video of the vandalised office. He tweeted, "Visuals of the trashing of [?]@RahulGandhi's Wayanad office by activists of [?]@CPIMKerala student wing, SFI. Would [?]@pinarayivijayan & [?]@SitaramYechury [?] take disciplinary action or let their silence condone such behaviour? Is this their idea of politics?" (ANI)

